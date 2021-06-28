Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

