Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

