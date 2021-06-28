USDK Market Capitalization Achieves $28.61 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $152.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

