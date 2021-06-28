Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $135,442,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock opened at $235.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

