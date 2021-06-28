Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

