Van ECK Associates Corp Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

GOL stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

