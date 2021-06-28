Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $213.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

