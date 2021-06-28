Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

