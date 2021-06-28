Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 205 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.28 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

