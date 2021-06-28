Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,312 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.