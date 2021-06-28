Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,624. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

