Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Reduced by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,985,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $151.67. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $105.82 and a 1-year high of $151.52.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.