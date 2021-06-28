Vanilla Network Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00021577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $10,224.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,993 coins and its circulating supply is 658,834 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

