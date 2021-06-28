Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

