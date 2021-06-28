Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $2,210,103.99 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRSK opened at $174.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

