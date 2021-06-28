Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,992.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 748.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

