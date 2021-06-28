Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Veru by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.