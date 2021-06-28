Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $143,245.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00380524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,533 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

