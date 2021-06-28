Viberate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $943,318.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $943,318.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.