Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 140,000.0% in June

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 140,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VPER traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,670,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,849,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.