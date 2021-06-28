Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 140,000.0% in June

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 140,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPER traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,670,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,849,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

