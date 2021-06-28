Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

