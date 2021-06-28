Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (VTH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on July 11th

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vitalharvest Freehold Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Vitalharvest Freehold Trust

Vitalharvest owns the largest aggregation of berry and citrus farms in Australia. These are located in prime growing locations in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania and are leased to Costa Group (ASX:CGC). Vitalharvest provides investors with exposure to agricultural property assets whose earnings profile and underlying value are exposed to the growing global agricultural demand for healthy, nutritious food.

