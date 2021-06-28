Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

