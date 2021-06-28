W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 206.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

WPC opened at $77.53 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

