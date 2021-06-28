W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.27

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 353379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

