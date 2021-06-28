Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,038.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $137.29 or 0.00396442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 19% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $641,701.35 and approximately $18,038.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

