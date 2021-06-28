Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

WASH opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

