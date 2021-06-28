Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $280.85 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

