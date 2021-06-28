WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.