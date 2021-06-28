Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CASA stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

