Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

