Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCUI remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Wellness Center USA
