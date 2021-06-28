Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCUI remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

