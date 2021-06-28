Wells Fargo & Company Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KEY opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

