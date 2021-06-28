Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

