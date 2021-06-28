Wells Fargo & Company Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $202.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 56.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

