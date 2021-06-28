Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

WELL opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

