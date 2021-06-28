Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,929 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 3.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Welltower worth $122,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Welltower stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

