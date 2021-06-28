Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

