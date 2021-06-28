Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 29,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

