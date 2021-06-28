Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

