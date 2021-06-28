Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,245,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 16.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.