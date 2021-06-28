Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,358 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $298,543,000 after buying an additional 1,186,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

