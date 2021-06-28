Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $394.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.72 and a 52-week high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

