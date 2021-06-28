WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,592,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,558 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $87,044,000.

NYSE:WEX traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.10. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

