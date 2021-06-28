Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,662 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $49,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

