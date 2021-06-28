Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $169,461,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

