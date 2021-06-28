William W. Burke Sells 6,761 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.13, a PEG ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

