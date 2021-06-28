Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

