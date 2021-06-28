Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

