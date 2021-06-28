Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,589 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

OTCMKTS:VIIAU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

